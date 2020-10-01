1/1
Duane C Dykstra
1972 - 2020
Duane C. Dykstra of Morriston, Florida passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was 47.
Born in Falls Church, Virginia, he came to Morriston 25 years ago from Inglis.
He was presently employed at the Levy County Sheriff Office and has been for the past 25 years. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, bee keeping and he was an avid Gator Football Fan, but his top priority was his family.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Tina; mother, Pamela Hart; step-father, Bill Hart; son, Derek Dykstra; daughter, Sarah Dykstra; sister, Amy (Doug) Blackmon; granddaughter, Rhylee Dykstra; many nieces, nephews and a lot of other family members, including his extended family was his brothers and sisters in BLUE.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 at the Rafters Cross Cowboy Church in Williston with Brother Joe Smith officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Williston. (352)528-3481
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in honor of Duane be made to the Duane Dykstra account at Drummond Community Bank, Williston or Chiefland location.

Published in Chiefland Citizen from Oct. 1 to Oct. 16, 2020.
September 29, 2020
He will be greatly missed, it was an honor to serve with him. Rest in peace Brother.
John Gikas
Coworker
September 29, 2020
I'm praying for comfort, strength, peace for you and your family.
Karongue (Ron Jones) Douglas
Classmate
September 29, 2020
I first met Duane and his family 15 years ago when our boys were in cub scouts together. He was probably one of the sweetest, most genuine souls I’d ever met. Our sons graduated high school together. His daughter and my son are currently in the same grade together. I saw him last week in the store and he told me about his granddaughter. His smile was huge when he talked about her. My daughter made my husband and I grandparents last year. Dykstra family, please accept my and my family’s extremely heartfelt condolences and prayers ❤
Dawn Hopsob
Friend
September 29, 2020
Duane was a great Law Enforcement Officer and A good human being. May he Rest In Peace.
Steven Ellis
Coworker
September 29, 2020
One of the best Deputies I had the pleasure to serve with! There are no words to express how devastating this is. Duane and Tina were both big inspirations while I was at Levy S.O.
Todd O'Neal
Coworker
September 29, 2020
My condolences to you (Tina) and your family. I'm so sorry for your loss
Tami Duncan
September 29, 2020
A true professional and a credit to the law enforcement community and to the community he served. Condolences from all of us at the District 8 Medical Examiner's Office.
Bill Grotjahn
Friend
September 29, 2020
There just are no words that are adequate. Our LT was one of my favorite people. He will be forever missed.
Shawna Parton
Coworker
September 29, 2020
Gone way too soon, Going to miss that smile, Rest In Peace,
Debbie Conway
Family
September 29, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the blue line family. I have known Duane since high school he was a groomsman at my wedding. He was one of the greatest people I have ever meet inside and out, just a real guy! My heart is truly broken that this world has lost such such a great man. RIP my dear friend you will truly be missed Duane
Tammy Short
Friend
September 29, 2020
May the Lord keep him in his arms and bless and console his family and loved ones
Anthony
September 29, 2020
Duane was one of the good guys, he was a friend, and a fine Deputy, he will be missed, our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.
Dave & Barbara Shewey
Friend
September 29, 2020
You were taken from us way too soon, Brother in Blue.
Seth Colson
Friend
September 28, 2020
No words seem adequate. Rest easy brother, until we meet again
Ken & Shannon Hutson
Coworker
September 28, 2020
Miss you and love you brother. Can't believe your gone. ROSU
Jason Ayers
Friend
