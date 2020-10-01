Duane C. Dykstra of Morriston, Florida passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. He was 47.

Born in Falls Church, Virginia, he came to Morriston 25 years ago from Inglis.

He was presently employed at the Levy County Sheriff Office and has been for the past 25 years. His hobbies were hunting, fishing, bee keeping and he was an avid Gator Football Fan, but his top priority was his family.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Tina; mother, Pamela Hart; step-father, Bill Hart; son, Derek Dykstra; daughter, Sarah Dykstra; sister, Amy (Doug) Blackmon; granddaughter, Rhylee Dykstra; many nieces, nephews and a lot of other family members, including his extended family was his brothers and sisters in BLUE.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5 at the Rafters Cross Cowboy Church in Williston with Brother Joe Smith officiating.

Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Williston. (352)528-3481

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in honor of Duane be made to the Duane Dykstra account at Drummond Community Bank, Williston or Chiefland location.



