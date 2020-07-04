Eulalia, "Sally", as we all called her, was born Eulalia Rivera, Aug. 13, 1953 in the Bronx, N.Y..
She was a beautiful child, blonde hair with Shirley Temple curls and beautiful hazel eyes. She loved to sing and loved ballet and the theater. Growing up she was not a "girly girl"; she was more a tomboy and loved hanging out with her brothers doing "boy things". Alexander, Carmen's brother-in-law, captured her teen years in these words; ?
"All I have of Sally are good and beautiful memories. When we lived in the South Bronx, she was the most beautiful woman - a true Spanish Rose. She was always a happy soul with an amazing smile on her face and at the same time she was a very powerful woman that pursued her dreams and her goals successfully. Sally was a free spirit, a reflection of the times we all lived in, but she was also a woman of the future always daring to tackle modern technology in ways that amazed me. Sally was a curious soul that constantly searched and explored where we, as a family, all came from through her ancestry -- investigations that were always exciting to listen to. Sally will always be in my heart and soul. Her memory will always live on. "Descanse en paz Sally"
She met the love of her life, John Russell. They got married Sept. 29, 1984, and resided in Van Courtland Park, Bronx, N.Y.
After John retired, they headed south to Chiefland, where they built the house of their dreams, had a love for the land and the community. They celebrated 21 years of marriage until John preceded her in death.
She became a parishioner of St. John's the Evangelist Catholic Church, upon moving to Chiefland and for some time was also a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston. She devoted her time as a Sacristan, Eucharistic Minister, and at times during Mass and office meetings she translated for every pastor that was assigned to St. John's the Evangelist.
She was a tutor at the newly formed Mission Church of the Good Shepherd in Trenton. It was an honor for her to be a member of the Bishops Council Diocese of St. Augustine.
She lived a life of spirituality, love and devotion. It was evident in everything she did. If you were in need of a helping hand, she was there for you. For me to elaborate on Sally's good deeds, we will all be sitting here all night.
She is survived by her sister, Carmen Jimenez; brothers, Waldemar Rivera, Raymond Rivera, David Rivera; her niece, Josette House; great-niece, Noelle Y Gonzalez and great-nephew, Justin X. Gonzalez, her brother-in-law, Richard Russell and his wife, Barbara Russell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Russell; mother, Eulalia Cruz de Rivera; father, Amalio Rivera; paternal grandmother, Maria Encarnacion Rivera Reyes; brothers, Amalio Rivera Jr., Angel M Rivera and her niece, Xenia Jimenez.
My family and I want to thank you all for the kindness extended to Sally and our family. You were there every single time we needed the support and love from you. I want you to know I value your love and friendship. Sally's journey seemed long, painful and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was also isolated from family and friends but it was her journey, and finally June 19, 2020 at 3.05 p.m., our Lord had Mercy on her and took her by the hand and carried her home to the Kingdom of heaven. Sally will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, and we can rejoice and take comfort in the words, Well done, good and faithful servant, come, enter, the eternal home our Lord has prepared for you. May she Rest in peace.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.pagetheusfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Page-Theus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Leesburg.