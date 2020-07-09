Franco Garcia, 39, of Trenton passed away peacefully at NRRMC Tuesday, June 23, 2020 after an extended illness.

He was born Feb. 6. 1981 in Demopolis, Ala. He was of the Baptist faith. In his younger years Franco enjoyed bull riding. He was always seen with his best friend, his son.

Franco is survived by his son, Trevor Allen Garcia (14); his mother and father, Kathleen Marchand and Louis Franco Garcia Sr.; many aunts and uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Rachel Garcia; his grandparents, Robert Joe and Cecelia Marchand, Justo and Ramona Garcia.

A memorial service will be held at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Trenton Saturday, July 11 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Greg Douglas officiating.

For those attending, social distancing will be observed.

Arrangements are under the care of Cremations Only.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Franco Garcia Memorial Fund.

