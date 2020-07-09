1/1
Franco Garcia
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Franco's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franco Garcia, 39, of Trenton passed away peacefully at NRRMC Tuesday, June 23, 2020 after an extended illness.
He was born Feb. 6. 1981 in Demopolis, Ala. He was of the Baptist faith. In his younger years Franco enjoyed bull riding. He was always seen with his best friend, his son.
Franco is survived by his son, Trevor Allen Garcia (14); his mother and father, Kathleen Marchand and Louis Franco Garcia Sr.; many aunts and uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Rachel Garcia; his grandparents, Robert Joe and Cecelia Marchand, Justo and Ramona Garcia.
A memorial service will be held at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Trenton Saturday, July 11 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Greg Douglas officiating.
For those attending, social distancing will be observed.
Arrangements are under the care of Cremations Only.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Franco Garcia Memorial Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chiefland Citizen from Jul. 9 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved