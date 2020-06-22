Franklin Trent (Frankie) Osteen Jr., 37, of Otter Creek passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 after suffering severe head trauma from a freak ATV accident.
He was born Jan 15, 1983 in Gainesville. He worked for Gaston's Tree Debris and Recycling of Gainesville. He loved stock car racing with a passion and winning quite a few Heat and Feature races including the Strictly Stock Points Championship. He also competed in DB Drag competitions also winning quite a few awards. He was always ready to go 4-wheeling, mudding, fishing and hunting. He had many, many friends with whom he loved spending time with including his "partner in crime" and best friend, his dad, Frank.
Frankie is survived by his wife, Shelby Marie (Williams) Osteen; son, Gregory Adam Osteen; his father, Franklin T. Osteen and mother, Kimberly H. Osteen. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Inez Osteen (Mimi) and special "sister-cousin" Windy Lee Ahrens. Also left behind are Uncle John W Moore, Aunt Edna (Sissie) Moore, "Grannie" Marie Murray, and in-laws, Randy "T-Bone" Williams and Georgi Williams.
Frankie was a special light in the lives of those who knew him. His laughter, humor and hard working ethic will always be remembered and missed. Frankie was of the Baptist faith.
Viewing will be at Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Chiefland Thursday, June 25 from 6-8 p.m.
The funeral will be at Otter Creek Baptist Church in Otter Creek Friday, June 26 at 11a.m. with Brother Billy Keith officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com
He was born Jan 15, 1983 in Gainesville. He worked for Gaston's Tree Debris and Recycling of Gainesville. He loved stock car racing with a passion and winning quite a few Heat and Feature races including the Strictly Stock Points Championship. He also competed in DB Drag competitions also winning quite a few awards. He was always ready to go 4-wheeling, mudding, fishing and hunting. He had many, many friends with whom he loved spending time with including his "partner in crime" and best friend, his dad, Frank.
Frankie is survived by his wife, Shelby Marie (Williams) Osteen; son, Gregory Adam Osteen; his father, Franklin T. Osteen and mother, Kimberly H. Osteen. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Inez Osteen (Mimi) and special "sister-cousin" Windy Lee Ahrens. Also left behind are Uncle John W Moore, Aunt Edna (Sissie) Moore, "Grannie" Marie Murray, and in-laws, Randy "T-Bone" Williams and Georgi Williams.
Frankie was a special light in the lives of those who knew him. His laughter, humor and hard working ethic will always be remembered and missed. Frankie was of the Baptist faith.
Viewing will be at Rick Gooding Funeral Home in Chiefland Thursday, June 25 from 6-8 p.m.
The funeral will be at Otter Creek Baptist Church in Otter Creek Friday, June 26 at 11a.m. with Brother Billy Keith officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chiefland Citizen from Jun. 22 to Jul. 3, 2020.