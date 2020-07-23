1/1
Gary Edward Rexroat
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Edward Rexroat, 72, of Trenton passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 after an extended illness.
 He was born in Somerset, Ky. May 25, 1948 to Ralph and Unema Rexroat. 
He was a member of the first Physician Assistants Program and the first graduating class of the Physician Assistants program at Duke University in 1972.
Gary came to work at the University of Florida and later transferred into the UF Rural Medical Program with his first rotation in Cross City,  transferring to Trenton to expand the Rural Medical Program. 
After leaving the Rural Medical Program he co-started the Chiefland Medical Center with Ted Burt and Tammie Sanders. 
After selling the practice he went back to the University of Florida, to the UF Health Clinic in Old Town and later moved back to Chiefland Medical Center. 
 Gary served four years in the U. S. Navy as a corpsman serving in Vietnam and receiving a Bronze Star and three Purple Hearts and then served 10 years in the U S. Army Reserves as a Warrant Officer.
He was a member of the American Legion, William T. Carlton Masonic Lodge #46 in Trenton, the Physician Assistants Association serving as its first president, Health Planning Council, served on the Gilchrist County School Board for 20 years, and earned the Gilchrist County Lifetime Achievement Award.
 His hobbies included hunting, fishing, sitting on the back porch and spending time with his family.
 He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gwenda Rexroat of Trenton; son Matthew (Jillian) Rexroat of Trenton and grandchildren, Jaxson, Jayson, Isaiah, Trey, Zachery, Emily, Matthew and Zackary; brother, Alonzo Rexroat of San Diego, Calif. and sister Marie Rexroat of Quantico, Va. 
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Vickie Lynn Wade.  
Interment will be held at Free Union Separate Baptist Church Cemetery in Columbia, Ky.  A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
 In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Tri-County Haven Hospice, 311 NE 9th Street, Chiefland, FL  32626.
 Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chiefland Citizen from Jul. 23 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rick Gooding Funeral Home
1301 N. Young Blvd.
Chiefland, FL 32626
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Gary was a remarkable man who had such a positive impact on so many people and families - ours included. I had the good fortune to go to him for medical care and to work with him from time to time in assisting others. Although I last saw him many years ago, I do recall his warm smile, sense of humor and of course, the many ways he used his talents and skills to benefit the entire community. Please know that many people are remembering him with these same warm thoughts and extending condolences to your family.
Becky O'Brien
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved