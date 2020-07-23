Gary was a remarkable man who had such a positive impact on so many people and families - ours included. I had the good fortune to go to him for medical care and to work with him from time to time in assisting others. Although I last saw him many years ago, I do recall his warm smile, sense of humor and of course, the many ways he used his talents and skills to benefit the entire community. Please know that many people are remembering him with these same warm thoughts and extending condolences to your family.

Becky O'Brien

Acquaintance