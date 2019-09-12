Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George A. Ziegler. View Sign Service Information Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland 715 West Park Avenue Chiefland , FL 32626 (352)-493-4777 Send Flowers Obituary

George A. Zeigler Jr., beloved son, father, brother, husband, grandpa, role model and friend to all, passed away Sept. 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Raised in Pennsylvania, he moved his family to south Florida in 1957, then to Cedar Key in 1969. George is the father of six sons, three stepdaughters, a stepson, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A strong man of integrity, he engaged in many unique jobs to support his family. His work life included jewelry sales, delivering propane gas, Charles Chips distribution and lastly owning his own bait shrimp business in Cedar Key. As a "shrimper", he spent many a night on his boat, the Seahorse, which he often reminisced about, stating he'd still like to see what would come up in his nets.

George was a giving person, with an unselfish willingness to help others. He treated everyone with kindness and was a friend to all. Anyone that knew him valued his company. He could always be counted on to help in times of need or just simply listen.

He is greatly missed by his beloved wife Jean; his family and his many friends.

A celebration of George's life will be held Oct. 12, at the Cedar Key Community Center from noon until 2:30 p.m. Please, in lieu of flowers please make a donation in George's honor to Haven Hospice of Gainesville.

Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL (352) 493-4777, is in charge of arrangements.



