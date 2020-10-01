1/1
Gerald "Gerry" Ogden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Gerry" Ogden, of Chiefland, Florida passed away in his home on Tuesday, Sept. 22. He was 77 years old.
He had the opportunity to spend his final hours with close family and friends before passing away in his sleep, with one final giggle before leaving his earthly home.
He is survived by his wife Mebane Cory-Ogden, his son Shane Ogden and his daughters Casey Ogden, Kadie Hamner and Katie Busey. He was a proud husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Gerry, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, had been a Florida resident for most of his life but had a traveler's and entrepreneur's heart. He tinkered in many professions throughout his life, including being a fireman, a registered thoroughbred and quarter horse trainer, fisherman, owned a land clearing business and an arts and crafts shop, then finishing his life as a "Sanford & Son" character where no one knew what he would find that day. He was doing storage wars before they were cool. He also was a Korean War veteran and a Florida Park Service volunteer.
He was most known for helping anyone in need, whether it be a friend, family member or a total stranger. It was not uncommon to have a hitchhiker at Thanksgiving dinner.
He loved animals, especially dogs, goats and horses. His dogs Wobet, Fritz, Warden and Templar miss him very much.
He was most proud of his family and devoted his life to taking care of them. He was loved by many and he will be greatly missed.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at 992 NE 206th Ave. in Old Town. Friends of the family are all welcome to attend to pay respects to Gerry and his family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chiefland Citizen from Oct. 1 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knauff Funeral Home - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL 32626
(352) 493-4777
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved