Gerald "Gerry" Ogden, of Chiefland, Florida passed away in his home on Tuesday, Sept. 22. He was 77 years old.
He had the opportunity to spend his final hours with close family and friends before passing away in his sleep, with one final giggle before leaving his earthly home.
He is survived by his wife Mebane Cory-Ogden, his son Shane Ogden and his daughters Casey Ogden, Kadie Hamner and Katie Busey. He was a proud husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Gerry, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, had been a Florida resident for most of his life but had a traveler's and entrepreneur's heart. He tinkered in many professions throughout his life, including being a fireman, a registered thoroughbred and quarter horse trainer, fisherman, owned a land clearing business and an arts and crafts shop, then finishing his life as a "Sanford & Son" character where no one knew what he would find that day. He was doing storage wars before they were cool. He also was a Korean War veteran and a Florida Park Service volunteer.
He was most known for helping anyone in need, whether it be a friend, family member or a total stranger. It was not uncommon to have a hitchhiker at Thanksgiving dinner.
He loved animals, especially dogs, goats and horses. His dogs Wobet, Fritz, Warden and Templar miss him very much.
He was most proud of his family and devoted his life to taking care of them. He was loved by many and he will be greatly missed.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at 992 NE 206th Ave. in Old Town. Friends of the family are all welcome to attend to pay respects to Gerry and his family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to a charity of your choice
.