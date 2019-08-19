Guy Thompson, 87, of Bronson passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at The Tri-County Care Center in Trenton.
Born in Gallipolis, Ohio, he came to Bronson 26 years ago from Orlando. He was employed by the Orange County Waste Water Management Department in Orlando for 20 years. He was a member of the Chiefland V.F.W. and Fanning Springs Moose Club.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Thompson and niece, Eve Walls.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Burial will follow the service at the Orange Hill Cemetery in Williston under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston (352)528-3481.
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Aug. 20, 2019