Hallie Stevens Layfield was born in Levy County Dec. 5, 1931 and passed away Dec.15, 2019 at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation in Trenton.

Hallie was a lifelong resident of Levy County. She retired from the Levy County Board of County Commissioners. She was a long-time member of Pine Grove Baptist Church where she faithfully taught Sunday School, Bible School and sang in the choir for many years. She loved to spend time with her family and was a wonderful cook. Some of her happiest times were spent working outside in her yard.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Beauchamp, Brenda (Bruce) Watson and Tim Layfield; grandchildren. Lynn and Melissa Beauchamp and Daniel (Amanda) Watson and Amanda (Wes) Burton and great-grandchildren, Nathan Layfield and Hailey, Owen and Caleb Burton.

She was preceded in death by Ronald Layfield, her husband of 64 years, a grandson, Jeremy Layfield and son-in-law, Gary Beauchamp as well as six brothers and two sisters.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Greg Douglas officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606-3809 or Gideon's-Suwannee South Camp, PO Box 405, Chiefland, FL 32644.

