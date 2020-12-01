1/1
Irene Patricia (Bischoff) Miller
1942 - 2020
Irene Patricia Bischoff Miller, of Williston, was called home to be with our Lord and reunite with her son Douglas Edward Miller on Saturday Nov. 28, 2020. She was 78
She was born on Sept. 17, 1942 in Flushing New York, and moved to Lantana, Florida in 1958. She graduated from Lake Worth High School in 1960. She met and married Jim Miller in 1962.
She worked as an executive secretary. She moved to Williston Florida in 2002 and worked briefly at UF. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Williston, Amvets Post 88 Ladies Auxiliary, and Sargent of Unit 52 of the Palm Beach County Citizens Observer Patrol.
She enjoyed church, bingo, crocheting, and helping others. Her kindhearted, selfless nature touched everyone she met. She loved her friends dearly and her family was her greatest treasure. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jim Miller. Daughters: Debbie (Miller) Maley, Cindy (Miller) Babione (Jeff Babione), and Audrey (Miller) Leppert (Tony Leppert): seven grandchildren Matthew Maley, James Maley, Joey Leppert (Amber), Jordan Leppert, Madison Leppert, Rebecca Babione, Chrissy Babione: one great granddaughter, Luna (Tink) Leppert. Her sister Mary Ann Nash (Dave), nephews David Nash & BJ Nash and numerous cousins, lifelong friends, church family and many others.
Services will be held 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Williston.

Published in Chiefland Citizen from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020.
