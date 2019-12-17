Guest Book View Sign Service Information Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland 715 West Park Avenue Chiefland , FL 32626 (352)-493-4777 Funeral service 11:00 AM Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland 715 West Park Avenue Chiefland , FL 32626 View Map Interment Following Services Chiefland Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

James Clyde Billings went to be with Jesus on the morning of Dec. 14, 2019 while being under the loving and kind care of the wonderful people at Ayers in Trenton.

Clyde was born Oct. 29, 1928 in Jamestown, N. C. to the Rev. Paul and Carrie Billings. He was the second of six children. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy to support our country during World War II. After the Navy, he returned to finish high school and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1948.

He married Juanita Blair on March 23, 1951 and was married for 52 years until her death in 2003. In 1961, he, Juanita and Jim moved to Tampa so he could open a home office for an insurance company and later worked for Swift and Company Meats until he retired in 1989.

Clyde and Juanita moved to Chiefland later on after his retirement that same year. Clyde was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church where he attended faithfully until his health no longer allowed. Everyone he met he invited to his church. He loved saltwater fishing and animals of all kind. Some of his favorite things to watch on TV were old gospel music channels, TV Land and The Weather Channel. He enjoyed fast food, especially McDonald's, peanut butter and banana sandwiches, and anything sweet.

In Clyde's later years whenever asked "How are you doing?" he would always reply, "I'm hanging in there with the help of the Lord." Now we rejoice in knowing that he's no longer hanging in, but hanging WITH the Lord!

Survivors include son, Jim (Susan) Billings of Chiefland and Veronica (Bart) Tillis of Brandon; four grandchildren, Michael Billings, Megan (Chase) Clunan, Mallory Billings and Amanda Tillis and two great-grandchildren, Jude and Declan Clunan.

Clyde was preceded in death by his brother Don Billings, his sister Kathleen Merritt and sister Joan Jester. He is survived by sisters Brenda Russell of High Point, N.C. and Gayle Johnson of Monticello, Ga.

Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 16 at Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland with internment immediately following at Chiefland Cemetery. Officiating was Dr. Greg Douglas of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pine Grove Missions, 16655 NW County Road, Trenton, FL 32693 or Samaritan's Purse 801 Bamboo Road Boone, NC 28607

Arrangements were under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL (352) 493-4777

James Clyde Billings went to be with Jesus on the morning of Dec. 14, 2019 while being under the loving and kind care of the wonderful people at Ayers in Trenton.Clyde was born Oct. 29, 1928 in Jamestown, N. C. to the Rev. Paul and Carrie Billings. He was the second of six children. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy to support our country during World War II. After the Navy, he returned to finish high school and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1948.He married Juanita Blair on March 23, 1951 and was married for 52 years until her death in 2003. In 1961, he, Juanita and Jim moved to Tampa so he could open a home office for an insurance company and later worked for Swift and Company Meats until he retired in 1989.Clyde and Juanita moved to Chiefland later on after his retirement that same year. Clyde was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church where he attended faithfully until his health no longer allowed. Everyone he met he invited to his church. He loved saltwater fishing and animals of all kind. Some of his favorite things to watch on TV were old gospel music channels, TV Land and The Weather Channel. He enjoyed fast food, especially McDonald's, peanut butter and banana sandwiches, and anything sweet.In Clyde's later years whenever asked "How are you doing?" he would always reply, "I'm hanging in there with the help of the Lord." Now we rejoice in knowing that he's no longer hanging in, but hanging WITH the Lord!Survivors include son, Jim (Susan) Billings of Chiefland and Veronica (Bart) Tillis of Brandon; four grandchildren, Michael Billings, Megan (Chase) Clunan, Mallory Billings and Amanda Tillis and two great-grandchildren, Jude and Declan Clunan.Clyde was preceded in death by his brother Don Billings, his sister Kathleen Merritt and sister Joan Jester. He is survived by sisters Brenda Russell of High Point, N.C. and Gayle Johnson of Monticello, Ga.Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 16 at Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland with internment immediately following at Chiefland Cemetery. Officiating was Dr. Greg Douglas of Pine Grove Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pine Grove Missions, 16655 NW County Road, Trenton, FL 32693 or Samaritan's Purse 801 Bamboo Road Boone, NC 28607Arrangements were under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL (352) 493-4777 Published in Chiefland Citizen on Dec. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Chiefland Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close