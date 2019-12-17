James Clyde Billings went to be with Jesus on the morning of Dec. 14, 2019 while being under the loving and kind care of the wonderful people at Ayers in Trenton.
Clyde was born Oct. 29, 1928 in Jamestown, N. C. to the Rev. Paul and Carrie Billings. He was the second of six children. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Navy to support our country during World War II. After the Navy, he returned to finish high school and graduated from Jamestown High School in 1948.
He married Juanita Blair on March 23, 1951 and was married for 52 years until her death in 2003. In 1961, he, Juanita and Jim moved to Tampa so he could open a home office for an insurance company and later worked for Swift and Company Meats until he retired in 1989.
Clyde and Juanita moved to Chiefland later on after his retirement that same year. Clyde was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church where he attended faithfully until his health no longer allowed. Everyone he met he invited to his church. He loved saltwater fishing and animals of all kind. Some of his favorite things to watch on TV were old gospel music channels, TV Land and The Weather Channel. He enjoyed fast food, especially McDonald's, peanut butter and banana sandwiches, and anything sweet.
In Clyde's later years whenever asked "How are you doing?" he would always reply, "I'm hanging in there with the help of the Lord." Now we rejoice in knowing that he's no longer hanging in, but hanging WITH the Lord!
Survivors include son, Jim (Susan) Billings of Chiefland and Veronica (Bart) Tillis of Brandon; four grandchildren, Michael Billings, Megan (Chase) Clunan, Mallory Billings and Amanda Tillis and two great-grandchildren, Jude and Declan Clunan.
Clyde was preceded in death by his brother Don Billings, his sister Kathleen Merritt and sister Joan Jester. He is survived by sisters Brenda Russell of High Point, N.C. and Gayle Johnson of Monticello, Ga.
Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 16 at Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland with internment immediately following at Chiefland Cemetery. Officiating was Dr. Greg Douglas of Pine Grove Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pine Grove Missions, 16655 NW County Road, Trenton, FL 32693 or Samaritan's Purse 801 Bamboo Road Boone, NC 28607
Arrangements were under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL (352) 493-4777
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Dec. 19, 2019