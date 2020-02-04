Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Franklin "Jim" Richardson. View Sign Service Information Rick Gooding Funeral Home 1301 N. Young Blvd. Chiefland , FL 32626 Send Flowers Obituary

James Franklin "Jim" Richardson was born in Monroe County, W. Va. He passed away to be with the Lord Jan. 21, 2020.

Jim had two children the late Debbie Winans and James C. Richardson of North Carolina; two stepsons James M. Parrish of Marietta, Ga. and Craig Parrish of Lawrenceville, Ill.; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and his wife of 44 years, Susan, of Trenton.

In his lifetime he built four houses, built up two A-Models, carved many objects like canes and birds, and will always be remembered as a great artisan.

Jim as we called him was a noble and caring man and all who knew him loved him. He was a Christian and spent three years in Bible School. There was nothing he couldn't do. Before retiring, he was a refrigeration, air conditioning and electrical contractor. All of us who loved him are in shock that he was taken so suddenly. He will be sorrowfully missed.

Funeral services for Jim were held Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel with Bro. Chuck Cook officiating. Interment followed at Long Pond Cemetery in Chiefland.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050 and Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400. Please sign the online guest book at



James Franklin "Jim" Richardson was born in Monroe County, W. Va. He passed away to be with the Lord Jan. 21, 2020.Jim had two children the late Debbie Winans and James C. Richardson of North Carolina; two stepsons James M. Parrish of Marietta, Ga. and Craig Parrish of Lawrenceville, Ill.; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and his wife of 44 years, Susan, of Trenton.In his lifetime he built four houses, built up two A-Models, carved many objects like canes and birds, and will always be remembered as a great artisan.Jim as we called him was a noble and caring man and all who knew him loved him. He was a Christian and spent three years in Bible School. There was nothing he couldn't do. Before retiring, he was a refrigeration, air conditioning and electrical contractor. All of us who loved him are in shock that he was taken so suddenly. He will be sorrowfully missed.Funeral services for Jim were held Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel with Bro. Chuck Cook officiating. Interment followed at Long Pond Cemetery in Chiefland.Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050 and Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com. Published in Chiefland Citizen on Feb. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Chiefland Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close