James T. Cochran Jr. (J.T.) passed away February 25, 2019 at the age of 87.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda; his sister, Marie Cochran Strange of Chiefland; his daughter, Ann Cochran (Stan) Dubaj; a son, Clifford (Jamie)Cochran; a stepson, Ronald (Wendy) Dean and a stepson, Larry Scott Brown and his fiancée Anita; nine grandchildren: Tiffany Dubaj Caliguire and her partner Dakota, Cody Dubaj, Emily Cochran Wright and her partner Chris, Christian Cochran, Catherine Cochran, Jake Dean, Natalie Dean, Alex Brown and Kaitlyn Brown.
He was a Navy veteran, worked at Florida Seed and Feed and retired to Chiefland to farm. He enjoyed his family, church, RVing, and the beautiful nature in his Chiefland country home.
A graveside service was held at Good Shepherd Cemetery in Ocala at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home – Chiefland, FL.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Suncoast Hospice in Seminole, FL @ suncoasthospice.org or call (727) 467-7423.
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Mar. 7, 2019