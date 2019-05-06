Jeffery (Jeff) William Hubert, 65, of Fanning Springs passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 17 years, Debra Hubert; son, Aaron Hubert of Chiefland; daughter, Melissa Sheppard of Tallahassee; sister, Mari Solsten of St. Petersburg; grandchildren, Kyle and Sadie Hubert and other extended family.
Jeff moved to Chiefland in 1986 where he served as superintendent of the Chiefland Golf & Country Club for approximately 20 years. Jeff loved music, enjoyed collecting rare coins, being on the water and gardening.
A celebration of life will be held at The Suwannee River Moose Lodge 8231 NW 167th Pl., Trenton, Fl 32693 Saturday, May 18 from 2-4 p.m. All family and friends welcome.
Published in Chiefland Citizen on May 9, 2019