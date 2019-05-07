Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Gilbert Morris Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Gilbert Morris Sr., 78, of Otter Creek, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 as a result of a heart attack.

He was born Aug. 20, 1940 in Hollywood, Fla., to Benjamin and Ferrell Morris. He served in the United States Navy for 23 years before retiring in 1979. He later worked for Tru-gas and Walmart.

He was a very positive and happy person. He never met a stranger and loved "Collecting smiles." He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by three daughters, Kimberly (Frank) Osteen, Edna "Sissie" (John) Moore, Sherri (James) Grigartis; daughter-in-law, Colleen Morris; nine grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary Alice; his son, John Gilbert Jr.; his parents Ben and Ferrell Morris and brother, Benjamin Holmes Morris.

Published in Chiefland Citizen on May 9, 2019

