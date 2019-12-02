Guest Book View Sign Service Information Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL 512 E Noble Ave Williston , FL 32696 (352)-528-3481 Send Flowers Obituary

Judi Studstill Buchanan passed away peacefully at her home in the Villages, south of Ocala, Nov. 27, 2019.

She grew up in Chiefland and graduated from Chiefland High School in 1961. She received her bachelor's degree from Florida State University and later, her master's degree, in Alaska. She worked in the school system for many years finishing up as assistant school superintendent for 19 years before retiring in 2005.

Judi loved life, her dear friends and her family. She enjoyed anything at the beach, cooking, playing solitaire, her dog Auggie, a smooth glass of wine, her 'Noles, traveling with friends and family and most recently, her Mahjong games, which she was proud to have conquered, and the ladies group she played with at the Villages.

She is survived by her loving family, Todd Buchanan of Tampa, Neige Stabler of Ocala, Kay Chapman of Victoria and her beloved granddaughters, Jordan, Isabella and Jessica Snider.

She was preceded in death by her father, Evans Studstill during WWII; her mother, Miriam Buchanan and her other father, S.J. "Buck" Buchanan.

A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Chiefland Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Memorials may be sent o Tommy Usher Scholarship Fund, c/o Levy Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 1386, Bronson, FL 32621.

