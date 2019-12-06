Julie Kirkland Harth, 50, of Cordele, Ga., passed away Dec, 1, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
She is survived by husband, Scott Harth of Pinehurst, Ga.; son, Kanyon Harth (fiancee' Cynthia Brady) of Hawkinsville, Ga.; daughter, Harley (Robbie) Hauesler of Vienna, Ga.; eight grandchildren; sisters, Gladys and Jennifer; brothers, Johnny and Slugger and many nieces, nephews and cousins who she adored.
There will be no public service. If you would like to pay your respects, share remembrances (pictures are especially appreciated) please send them to: Family of Julie Kirkland Harth, PO Box 94, Pinehurst, GA 31070
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Dec. 12, 2019