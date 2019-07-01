Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Duane Skelton. View Sign Service Information Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home 11 Maple Ave Oakfield , NY 14125 (585)-948-5325 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth Duane Skelton, 85, of Batavia, N.Y., formerly of Oakfield and Chiefland. passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the New York State Veterans Home in Batavia surrounded by family.

Ken was born in Batavia March 4, 1934, a son of the late Robert E. and Clara V. (Squires) Skelton.

Ken was raised in East Oakfield, graduating from Oakfield High School in 1952. He was a proud member and president of the school's Future Farmers of America chapter. After graduation, he served in the U.S.

Married in 1957, he and Virginia settled in the Town of Batavia to raise their children. Ken worked at My-T-Acres in Batavia as a field-man and electrician before retiring after 25 years. He loved farming, his coworkers and fellow farmers. The family was often piled into the station wagon on a Sunday afternoon to drive by fields to check a crop's progress. In 1990, he and Virginia moved to Chiefland, where he un-retired to work as a consultant to Levy County Dairy. Retiring a second time in the early 2000s, they lived in Chiefland for nearly 30 years before moving back to Batavia earlier this year.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Virginia (Jennings), children Raymond (Lisa) of Okemos, Mich., Ronald (Carolyn) of Chiefland, Leanne (Marlene Betts) of Manassas, Va., Lynette (Paul Figlow) of Batavia, Jeffrey (Teresa) of Millstone Township, N.J. and Paul of Cranford, N.J.; 12 grandchildren, Mackenzie Skelton, Yvonne and Jennifer Skelton, Andrew, Erica and Stephanie Esten, Kenneth, Timothy, Christopher and Ella Skelton and Joshua and Daniel Skelton); a great-grandson, Liam Esten and dozens of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Angela of Cranford, N.J.; brothers, James and Edward and sister, Barbara Coughlin.

Friends may call from 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, at the Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home, 11 Maple Ave. in Oakfield, where Ken's funeral service will immediately follow. Private burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Attica.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Ken's name to the Oakfield-Alabama Lions Club, 68 N. Pearl St., Oakfield, NY 14125; or the , 2805 Wehrle Dr. Ste. 6, Williamsville, NY 14221-7380.

