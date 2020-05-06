Kenneth L. Baylor (1935 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "A good friend for a long time. Going miss you buddy."
    - Jimmie Weeks
  • "We will miss him, but our thoughts will be with the family,..."
    - Robert & Gayle Conley
  • "Kenny was one of my best friends for many years. We met in..."
    - Robert Harold Conley
  • "Kenny was a wonderful neighbor & friend. We have many..."
    - Janette & George Boudreau
  • "Uncle Kenny was always so much fun to be around. I will..."
    - Jennifer Pendergrass
Service Information
Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL
32626
(352)-493-4777
Service
To be announced at a later date
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kenneth L. Baylor, 84, died April 27, 2020.
He was born in Cedar Key, Oct. 29, 1935, the son of Pete Baylor and Josie Baylor Rain and a stepson of Stonewall Rain.
He graduated from Cedar Key High School and attended FSU. He served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Jackson, S.C. He worked in the U.S., Canada and Spain with William's Pressure Service out of Shreveport, La. for several years. After 30 years service in the Levy County area, he retired from Bell South. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sally Baylor, Chiefland; son, Jim Baylor, UK; daughter, Lori Baylor, Palo Alto, Calif.; granddaughter, Coral Baylor, Fleming Island; sisters, Jo Ann Phillips, Cocoa and Brenda (Henry) Coulter, Cedar Key and sister-in-law, Margaret (Pope) Griffin, Fleming Island, FL.
Due to COVID-19, a service will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to would be appreciated: 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org/givehope.
Published in Chiefland Citizen on May 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.