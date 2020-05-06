Kenneth L. Baylor, 84, died April 27, 2020.
He was born in Cedar Key, Oct. 29, 1935, the son of Pete Baylor and Josie Baylor Rain and a stepson of Stonewall Rain.
He graduated from Cedar Key High School and attended FSU. He served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Jackson, S.C. He worked in the U.S., Canada and Spain with William's Pressure Service out of Shreveport, La. for several years. After 30 years service in the Levy County area, he retired from Bell South. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sally Baylor, Chiefland; son, Jim Baylor, UK; daughter, Lori Baylor, Palo Alto, Calif.; granddaughter, Coral Baylor, Fleming Island; sisters, Jo Ann Phillips, Cocoa and Brenda (Henry) Coulter, Cedar Key and sister-in-law, Margaret (Pope) Griffin, Fleming Island, FL.
Due to COVID-19, a service will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to would be appreciated: 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org/givehope.
Published in Chiefland Citizen on May 7, 2020