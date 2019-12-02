Larry L. "Don" Foley Sr., 83, of Chiefland passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at his home.
He was born Sept. 2, 1936 to parents, Albert and Esther Foley in Lockhart, Ala. and was a lifelong resident of Chiefland.
Mr. Foley proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired as the office manager for White Construction and also served as County Commissioner serving Levy County for 16 years. He was a member of Trenton Church of Christ and in his spare time, loved to fish.
Mr. Foley is survived by his wife of 60 years, Russelene Worthington Foley of Chiefland; his daughters, Susan Ann Gregory and Linda (Bryan) Jones and his son, Larry Ledon (Ruth) Foley Jr., all of Chiefland; his sisters, Janice (Norman) Wright of Tellico Plains, Tenn. and Betty Joyce Schreiber of Lake Butler; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 30 at Trenton Church of Christ with Mr. Everritt Heaton and Mr. Chase Gregory officiating. Interment followed at Chiefland Cemetery.
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019