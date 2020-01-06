Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Alvin McElroy. View Sign Service Information Watson Funeral Home - Trenton 426 W Wade St. Trenton , FL 32693 (352)-463-8888 Send Flowers Obituary

Lloyd Alvin McElroy, surrounded by his loving family, went to be with the Lord in the early morning of Dec. 17, 2019. Lloyd had fought an extended battle with leukemia.

He was born March 2, 1934, in Trenton to Carlton Lawrence McElroy and Jemae Curry McElroy. He was raised a faithful Baptist who wouldn't hesitate to make sure that those around him understood a God driven life.

He graduated high school and fostered a love of numbers, then made a life with his only love, Jewel Quincey McElroy. His greatest pride and joy was in the family they created.

From serving others through the sales of insurance, growing watermelons, keeping a regular garden, and raising cattle, he lived a full life that served as a model to others. His life experiences were vast but his work ethic and will to fight carried him through for more than a year in his fight against cancer. He knew there was a time for everything: a time to be stern, a time to love, a time to be humorous, a time to be serious, a time to live, and a time to die.

His faith in the Lord was ever present and preached to all those around him, creating a lasting impact to anyone that came his way. He knew his ultimate destination. He lived life with purpose: making himself ready for the day (cap on top, button up shirt, jeans, boots, and hair meticulously combed over), eating an Oreo with a Coke, tending his farm and preaching his wisdom on politics or religion.

To carry on his legacy is his wife, Jewel Quincey McElroy; three sons: Mikell (Brenda) McElroy, Mitchell (Ginger) McElroy, and Miles (Michelle McElroy); five grandchildren: Marci McElroy Long, Miranda McElroy, Mason McElroy, Quincey McElroy and Ella McElroy. He was loved by many and will be remembered by all.

Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Watson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Billy Philman officiating. Interment followed at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90TH Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606 and designate for Chiefland Haven Hospice or online at

For on-line condolences, please visit

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, 426 W. Wade St., Trenton, FL 32693. (352) 463-8888.



