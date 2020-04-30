Louise Alexander Cason, 79, of Chiefland passed away April 24, 2020.
She was born Oct. 1, 1940 to the late Otis and Elizabeth Alexander in Marshall, Texas, but had lived in the Chiefland area since 1957 after moving here from Beeville, Texas.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Chiefland. In her spare time she enjoyed playing the piano and organ, crocheting, and playing with Dolittle.
She is survived by her husband, Leo Cason; her son, Donnie Cason of Chiefland; her daughters, Patricia Renfroe of Chiefland and Theresa Cason of Newberry; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and other extended family members.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 26 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel with the Rev. Kris Mullis officiating. Interment followed at Antioch Cemetery in Chiefland.
Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland, and Cross Cit,. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Apr. 30, 2020