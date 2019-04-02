Mary Ellen Austin, 82, of Chiefland passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Mrs. Austin was born Nov. 2, 1936 in Ft. Pierce to Arthur and Evelyn Berteaux. She moved to Chiefland from Pompano Beach in 1996. She was a Girl Scout leader and was a travel agent for the AAA Travel Agency. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Chiefland.
She is survived by her husband, Robert L. Austin of Chiefland; son, Mark Edward Caspary of Vancouver Wash.; daughter, Michele Bunker of Altamonte Springs; grandchildren, Katherine and Megan and sister, Clair Sarazen of Enterprise, Ala.
Services were held Saturday, March 30 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland with the Rev. Alex Christian officiating. Interment followed at Hardeetown Methodist Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland 352-493-0050 and Cross City 352-498-5400.
