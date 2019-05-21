Maudine Howell Barnhill, born Dec. 25, 1936, in Vero Beach, passed away May 18, 2019, after a long illness. She was a resident of Levy County for most of her life and was a homemaker. Her hobbies included gardening and crocheting.
She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Watson and Robin Mangano; son, Robert M. Barnhill Jr.; grandchildren, Shane and Ryan Watson, Robert M. Barnhill III, Shaunna Lamb and Joseph Mangano; great-grandchildren, Kendall and Kaleb Watson, Robert Barnhill IV, Grant Barnhill, Natalie and Tristan Lamb and Mylee Ward.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Barnhill Sr., her parents, Pink and Ozella Bratcher Howell; stepmother, Ethel Howell; two sisters and a brother.
Friends are welcome to attend the graveside service that will be held Friday, May 31 at The Barnhill Family Cemetery at 10 a.m.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050 and Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400.
Published in Chiefland Citizen on May 23, 2019