Mendora Hunter Davis, 66, of Chiefland, passed from this life on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at her home following an extended illness.

She is survived by her husband, Junior Davis of Chiefland; her children, Victoria (Michael) Hartley of Orange Park, Jason Feliciano and Victor Feliciano both of Chiefland and Mary Hannes (fiancé Jeremy Reeves) of Enterprise, Ala.; stepson, Junior (Shawna) Patterson of Chiefland; eight grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services were held Friday, Aug. 14 at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka with Pastor David Wilkinson officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.

