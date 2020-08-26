1/1
Michael Douglas Maruna
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Douglas Maruna, 67, passed away Aug. 2, 2020 at his home in Trenton.
Mike was born in Washington D.C. and started school in Bladensburg, Md.
However the family moved to Milpitas, Calif. in 1965. After high school he attended college in Santa Clara. In the 70s he moved to Florida, where he worked in the electronic industry.
Upon retirement he moved to Chiefland and later to Trenton.
Michael was the oldest of two brothers, also passed on. They are survived only by their father, Arthur D. Maruna.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chiefland Citizen from Aug. 26 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved