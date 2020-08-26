Michael Douglas Maruna, 67, passed away Aug. 2, 2020 at his home in Trenton.

Mike was born in Washington D.C. and started school in Bladensburg, Md.

However the family moved to Milpitas, Calif. in 1965. After high school he attended college in Santa Clara. In the 70s he moved to Florida, where he worked in the electronic industry.

Upon retirement he moved to Chiefland and later to Trenton.

Michael was the oldest of two brothers, also passed on. They are survived only by their father, Arthur D. Maruna.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store