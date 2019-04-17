Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael "Dwayne" Drummond. View Sign

Michael "Dwayne" Drummond of Chiefland passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in his home surrounded by family at the age of 58.

He was born Sept. 18, 1960 in Sumter, S.C. on the Shaw Air Force base to Harold and Kate Drummond. Dwayne's family moved frequently while his father was in the United States Air Force and moved to Chiefland in April of 1963.

Dwayne served in the United States Air Force from 1980-1985. His favorite job was being an off-shore charter fishing captain on his 36-foot Topaz the "Double D" in St. Augustine. He also worked as a real estate appraiser in Chiefland. Dwayne spent his life doing exactly what he wanted, fishing, hunting, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Harold Drummond and Kate Lees; wife of 28 years, Deborah; daughters, Erika (Nathan) Beck and Danielle (Koby) Paras; stepdaughter, Melissa Crumbley; sisters, Andrea Arneson and Brooke Antczak; grandchildren, Colton Thomas and Reagan Crumbley.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his stepson, Thomas Crumbley.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20 at the Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland, with the Rev. Robin Jocelyn officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland.

Michael "Dwayne" Drummond of Chiefland passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in his home surrounded by family at the age of 58.He was born Sept. 18, 1960 in Sumter, S.C. on the Shaw Air Force base to Harold and Kate Drummond. Dwayne's family moved frequently while his father was in the United States Air Force and moved to Chiefland in April of 1963.Dwayne served in the United States Air Force from 1980-1985. His favorite job was being an off-shore charter fishing captain on his 36-foot Topaz the "Double D" in St. Augustine. He also worked as a real estate appraiser in Chiefland. Dwayne spent his life doing exactly what he wanted, fishing, hunting, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends.He is survived by his parents, Harold Drummond and Kate Lees; wife of 28 years, Deborah; daughters, Erika (Nathan) Beck and Danielle (Koby) Paras; stepdaughter, Melissa Crumbley; sisters, Andrea Arneson and Brooke Antczak; grandchildren, Colton Thomas and Reagan Crumbley.Dwayne was preceded in death by his stepson, Thomas Crumbley.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20 at the Knauff Funeral Home in Chiefland, with the Rev. Robin Jocelyn officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m.Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland. Funeral Home Knauff Funeral Homes - Chiefland

715 West Park Avenue

Chiefland , FL 32626

(352) 493-4777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Chiefland Citizen on Apr. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Chiefland Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close