On Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, Nancy Lea (nee Brown) Drow, wife of Kenneth L. Drow passed away at the age of 72.

Nancy was the daughter of George Dudley and Ruth (nee Thompson) Brown. She was born on March 16, 1948, in Wausau, Wisconsin.

When Nancy was a teenager she moved from Wisconsin to Ft. Lauderdale, then in 1978 she moved to Williston, where she lived out the remainder of her life. She retired from Drummond (Perkins State) Bank, where she worked for several years as a teller. Her hobbies included riding four wheelers, driving mud trucks, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of the Rafter Cross Cowboy Church in Williston.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father, George Dudley Brown and daughter, Amanda Marie Woeller.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of almost 24 years, Kenneth Lee Drow; mother, Ruth Brown; sons, Charles Follen Adams Jr. (Diana) and Scott Allen Adams Sr. (Susie); stepsons, William Edward Drow (Marie) and Timothy Lee Drow; daughter, Jessica Lynn (nee Woeller) Cook (Walt). She had 7 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, and 1 great grandson.

There will be a celebration of her life held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 2 p.m, at Ruth's home in Williston. Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, 352-528-3481.

