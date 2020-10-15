1/1
Nancy Lea (Brown) Drow
1948 - 2020
On Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, Nancy Lea (nee Brown) Drow, wife of Kenneth L. Drow passed away at the age of 72.
Nancy was the daughter of George Dudley and Ruth (nee Thompson) Brown. She was born on March 16, 1948, in Wausau, Wisconsin.
When Nancy was a teenager she moved from Wisconsin to Ft. Lauderdale, then in 1978 she moved to Williston, where she lived out the remainder of her life. She retired from Drummond (Perkins State) Bank, where she worked for several years as a teller. Her hobbies included riding four wheelers, driving mud trucks, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of the Rafter Cross Cowboy Church in Williston.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father, George Dudley Brown and daughter, Amanda Marie Woeller.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of almost 24 years, Kenneth Lee Drow; mother, Ruth Brown; sons, Charles Follen Adams Jr. (Diana) and Scott Allen Adams Sr. (Susie); stepsons, William Edward Drow (Marie) and Timothy Lee Drow; daughter, Jessica Lynn (nee Woeller) Cook (Walt). She had 7 grandchildren, 6 step-grandchildren, and 1 great grandson.
There will be a celebration of her life held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 2 p.m, at Ruth's home in Williston. Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Williston, 352-528-3481.

Published in Chiefland Citizen from Oct. 15 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Knauff Funeral Home - Williston
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
Memories & Condolences

11 entries
October 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Grace Kidd
Friend
October 9, 2020
Hey Mom, I am going to miss you and forever remember the time you came to MN to take care of me after my surgery you were a tremendous help. Rest In Peace I love you.
Susie Adams
Daughter
October 9, 2020
Scott, Susie, Scotty, Dustin, Zach, and family, I am so sorry for your loss! I know what amazing people you are, which means Scott your Mom must have been an incredible woman!

Love, prayers, and hugs,
Amy Zol
Friend
October 9, 2020
Nancy there are no words to say how amazing and wonderful you truly are. You have always been such a bright light and loving. You are missed dearly
Heather Armitage
Family
October 9, 2020
Great-Nana and Devin!
Mom! You will always be loved and missed. You were always willing to give even when you didn’t have it yourself. Now you can rest high above with Grandpa and just relax with him. We love and miss you! God Bless
Scott Adams
Son
October 9, 2020
4 Generations
Jessie Cook
Daughter
October 9, 2020
Ruth &amp; Nancy (mother &amp; daughter)
Jessie Cook
Daughter
October 9, 2020
Jessie &amp; Nancy (daughter &amp; mother)
Jessie Cook
Daughter
October 9, 2020
Nancy and some of granddaughters
Jessie Cook
Daughter
October 9, 2020
Mom, I miss you!!
Jessie Cook
Daughter
October 8, 2020
Nancy is enjoying her new life with Jesus. May the blessings of God be upon her family and love ones. In Jesus name
Anthony
