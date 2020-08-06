Naomi Vickers Allen, 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Tri Counties Hospice Care Center in Chiefland.
She was born Dec. 18, 1947 in Gainesville to the late James and Edith Vickers. She grew up in Trenton, graduated from Trenton High School in 1965 and Lake City Jr. College in 1967. She met her future husband, Earl Jerome Allen, when they were attending Lake City Jr. College.
They were married Dec. 2, 1967. Raising three active sons as a military mom and wife away from family was tough, but she stayed active supporting her husband and three sons.
After military life, the family moved to Chiefland where Naomi went to work for the Chiefland Citizen. She worked there until the paper was sold. She later worked at the One Stop Workforce Center where she helped numerous individuals find jobs in the local area.
Over the years Naomi enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She truly adored them. She also loved fishing with Jerome in the Gulf of Mexico at Horseshoe. After retirement, she had more time to do what she really loved and that was reading. She always had bookshelves full of books.
When Jerome retired, they bought a place on Jeter Mountain in North Carolina where they spent a lot of time with relatives and new mountain friends. They visited lots of waterfalls, enjoyed the scenic mountains, but the thing she enjoyed most was going to estates sales, yard sales and antique stores. Over the years Naomi loved all her dogs, but she especially loved her Max.
Naomi was of the Baptist Faith. She is survived by her husband SMSGT Earl Jerome Allen, Retired; three sons, Scott (Rachel), Patrick (Natasha) and David (Lindsey); sister, Wihlena Wilson; two brothers, James "Buddy" (Carolyn) and John Vickers; sister-in-law, Peggy Vickers; five grandchildren, Hunter, Emory, Austin, Molly and Isabel. She was preceded in death by her brother Dekle Vickers, brother-in-law Walter H. Wilson and sister-in-law Paulette Vickers.
Funeral services will be private to family only, but please feel free to leave condolences on the online guestbook at knaufffuneralhome.com
Interment will be at the Trenton Cemetery in Trenton. Arrangements have been placed under the care of Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland (352)493-4777.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Tri-County Haven Hospice, 311 NE 9th Street, Chiefland, Fl 32626. (352) 493-9898