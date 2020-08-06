1/1
Naomi (Vickers) Allen
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Naomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Naomi Vickers Allen, 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Tri Counties Hospice Care Center in Chiefland.
She was born Dec. 18, 1947 in Gainesville to the late James and Edith Vickers. She grew up in Trenton, graduated from Trenton High School in 1965 and Lake City Jr. College in 1967. She met her future husband, Earl Jerome Allen, when they were attending Lake City Jr. College.
They were married Dec. 2, 1967. Raising three active sons as a military mom and wife away from family was tough, but she stayed active supporting her husband and three sons.
After military life, the family moved to Chiefland where Naomi went to work for the Chiefland Citizen. She worked there until the paper was sold. She later worked at the One Stop Workforce Center where she helped numerous individuals find jobs in the local area.
Over the years Naomi enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She truly adored them. She also loved fishing with Jerome in the Gulf of Mexico at Horseshoe. After retirement, she had more time to do what she really loved and that was reading. She always had bookshelves full of books.
When Jerome retired, they bought a place on Jeter Mountain in North Carolina where they spent a lot of time with relatives and new mountain friends. They visited lots of waterfalls, enjoyed the scenic mountains, but the thing she enjoyed most was going to estates sales, yard sales and antique stores. Over the years Naomi loved all her dogs, but she especially loved her Max.
Naomi was of the Baptist Faith. She is survived by her husband SMSGT Earl Jerome Allen, Retired; three sons, Scott (Rachel), Patrick (Natasha) and David (Lindsey); sister, Wihlena Wilson; two brothers, James "Buddy" (Carolyn) and John Vickers; sister-in-law, Peggy Vickers; five grandchildren, Hunter, Emory, Austin, Molly and Isabel. She was preceded in death by her brother Dekle Vickers, brother-in-law Walter H. Wilson and sister-in-law Paulette Vickers.
Funeral services will be private to family only, but please feel free to leave condolences on the online guestbook at knaufffuneralhome.com
Interment will be at the Trenton Cemetery in Trenton. Arrangements have been placed under the care of Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland (352)493-4777.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to Tri-County Haven Hospice, 311 NE 9th Street, Chiefland, Fl 32626. (352) 493-9898

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chiefland Citizen from Aug. 6 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knauff Funeral Home - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL 32626
(352) 493-4777
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
21 entries
August 4, 2020
Sending my thoughts and prayers to the family. Naomi was a wonderful lady and great colleague. Memories of her will always be in my mind.
Jerry Flanders
Coworker
August 3, 2020
Dear Allen family,
My heart is breaking for you, in the loss of your sweet wife, mom, and grandma. Naomi was a very special person. I have so many fond memories of her. She was always happy and had kind words for everyone. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Our deepest condolences,
Lewis and Cherri Prevatt
Cherri Prevatt
Friend
August 2, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Naomi's leaving her family and friends here on earth but glad she just moved to be with her Lord and Savior and friends and family in a glorious eternal home. We shall see her again. Just remembering the good old days as she and I read and traded comic books. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and may God fill you with peace and love.
Betty and Sammy Schofield
Friend
August 2, 2020
To Naomi's Family I wish to extend my sincere condolences and Your family is in my prayers during this time
of sorrow and sadness. May all your cherished memories help you through this difficult time. Gerry Jesk
Gerry Jesk
Friend
August 2, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and condolences for each of you during this time of loss and sadness. You are all in our prayers.
DeAnna & Brian Beverly
Friend
August 1, 2020
My condolences and prayers are sent for each of the family members during this time of sadness.
Donna Osteen
July 31, 2020
Our sincere prayers and condolences for her family
D. Ray & Diana Harrison
Friend
July 30, 2020
My sincere sympathy on your loss, Wihlena and family. May the many wonderful memories bring you joy in the life that you shared. May God give you strength.
Sally Ann Collins
Friend
July 30, 2020
Mr. Earl, David, Pat and Scott, I am so sad
to hear of the passing of Mrs. Naomi. My prayers are with you all.
Christel Goss-Borges
Friend
July 30, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Ms Naomi was a wonderful, kind lady and I always enjoyed being around her esp when she would scold mr Earl.
So sorry to hear of her passing and I feel blessed to have known her and the family
Jason Whistler
Friend
July 30, 2020
Sad to hear of your loss. May God’s loving comfort and care be special to each of you. Cherish your wonderful memories. ❤
Billy and Kay DeVore
Friend
July 30, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Naomi was a pretty special lady. Much love to you all at this time.
Cindy Meeks
July 30, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Gloria Gilbert
July 30, 2020
I'm so very sorry for your loss. There are no words, but I'll pray for the family for strength and comfort. Wonderful lady.
Deanna Sheppard
Acquaintance
July 30, 2020
Karrie Munkittrick
July 30, 2020
I remember Naomi so fondly. We played together as young children and later played on the B Ball team and cheered together. Seems like so much of our growing up was spent playing pick up ball with Buddy and others. We remained FB friends... I loved seeing her family and her love for them through these last years. May all of you be comforted by her dedication to you and the life she chose to live. I am truly saddened by this news. God bless. Carla
Carla (Rowland) Miller
Classmate
July 30, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May God grant you peace during this timem
Lloyd Holder
Friend
July 30, 2020
I have many found memories of growing up with with Naomi, John and Buddy. I remember going by their family store where the whole family played a role in their grocery and meat business. Great family and great people. I am sure she will be missed. May the Lord send Peace to the family and may all the pleasant memories always bring a smile to their faces.
Jackie Barron
Friend
July 30, 2020
Naomi was a classmate and good friend all through our years together at Trenton. I am deeply saddened to learn of her passing. Her husband and entire family are in my prayers for comfort that only our Lord can give. Farewell dear friend!!

Mike Watson
THS ‘65
Mike Watson
Classmate
July 30, 2020
I will miss you dear friend. You will be in my heart forever ... Love, Janet XO
Janet Clymer
Friend
July 30, 2020
Naomi was a good friend while I was in School at Trenton.. Always nice and friendly. To her family Naomi will be missed but remember you will see her again if you believe in the Lord.
Sharon Dunnam
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved