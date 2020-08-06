I remember Naomi so fondly. We played together as young children and later played on the B Ball team and cheered together. Seems like so much of our growing up was spent playing pick up ball with Buddy and others. We remained FB friends... I loved seeing her family and her love for them through these last years. May all of you be comforted by her dedication to you and the life she chose to live. I am truly saddened by this news. God bless. Carla

Carla (Rowland) Miller

Classmate