Phyllis Ann Patrick went to be with our Heavenly Father on the morning of April 11, 2020.

She was born March 23, 1943 in Plainfield, Ill. to Harry and Hazel Yarbrough. She was the third of four daughters, who grew up attending The First Baptist Church in Plainfield.

Phyllis lived most of her life in Plainfield where she attended school and worked.

Retiring from Super Valu as a shipping and receiving clerk then later from the Plainfield School system in 2009, she then moved permanently to Florida.

Although she "officially" retired, she never stopped working. She became a caregiver and companion to those in need because that's who she was, Mom . . Caregiver.

She was the mother of three, Katherine (Christopher) Sheridan of Trenton; Christopher (Samantha) Burke of Palm Harbor and Kelly Hyde of Floral City; grandmother of eight, Jeffrey, Joshua, Jennifer, Zachary, Zoey, Mackenzie, Natalie and Noah; great- grandmother of six, Dominic, Luci, Aurora, Poe, Nico and Olympia. She was definitely without a doubt "Nonnie" to even more!

Phyllis lived her life to the fullest every single day. She loved baking and cooking, always collecting cookbooks. There was not a doctor's office magazine safe if she wanted to tear a recipe out of it!

One of her all time favorite things to do was to watch cooking shows, game shows and competition TV Series shows such as Family Feud, Funny You Should Ask, American Idol, Dancing with the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance, The Voice and the like as well as a good comedy like Mike and Molly but hands down most of all a great old movie!

Old black and white movies were her favorite and anything with her lifelong crush Robert Redford. We will always remembering the terrific snacks that we'd have with our movies.

She also loved to read and even more so loved to share her books and stories with any of us too so we could have our own book review sessions. She was so young at heart she even saw her sweetie Bon Jovi for her 60th birthday.

Mom loved to go for breakfast. She could make going out for coffee an entire morning while chatting, visiting and enjoying your company together.

She was always game for a road trip to visit friends of family. She loved her family fiercely and they meant the world to her.

One of Mom's best days would find her going yard saling, thrift store shopping or antique hunting. Nothing got her more excited than finding that deal or adding a missing piece to an existing collection she might have. It was as good as winning the lottery for her.

We lost a huge piece of our heart Saturday morning but are so very thankful and lucky to have had her here in our lives.

Phyllis is survived by her sister, Sandra (David) Small, children, grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Hazel and older sisters and brothers-in- law, LaJeaune (Otis) Fortenberry, ElWanda (Larry) Prodehl and nephews, Lamar and Eric.

She's missed them all more then one can imagine and we take such comfort in knowing she's now sitting around that big table with them all talking together again.

