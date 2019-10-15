Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Howard Ward. View Sign Service Information Callahan Funeral Home 5505 Brandies Avenue Callahan , FL 32011 (904)-879-2336 Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Howard Ward, 56, of Hilliard, went home to be with the Lord Oct. 2, 2019.

He was born March 2, 1963 in Washington, D.C. He grew up in St. Petersburg from 1966-1978 and moved to Chiefland where he graduated from Chiefland High School in 1981. He moved to Jacksonville in 1987 to attend Trinity Baptist College for a pastoral degree and later became an ordained minister. He was a member of Buford Grove Baptist Church of Hilliard.

Ray was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his mother, Mary A. Guptill of Chiefland; his loving wife of 36 years, Deborah L. Ward of Hilliard; sons, Daniel Ward of Hilliard and Samuel Ward of Jakarta, Indonesia; daughters, Rebekah (David) Borges of Hilliard and Sarah (Arthur) Pipes of Chiefland; grandchildren, Blake Ward, Alice Jane Borges, Cooper Ward, Eleanor Ward and Adelaide Borges.

The service and interment was led by Pastor Curtis Harrington Saturday, Oct. 5 at Buford Grove Baptist Church in Hilliard.

Arrangements were by Callahan Funeral Home. Ray Howard Ward, 56, of Hilliard, went home to be with the Lord Oct. 2, 2019.He was born March 2, 1963 in Washington, D.C. He grew up in St. Petersburg from 1966-1978 and moved to Chiefland where he graduated from Chiefland High School in 1981. He moved to Jacksonville in 1987 to attend Trinity Baptist College for a pastoral degree and later became an ordained minister. He was a member of Buford Grove Baptist Church of Hilliard.Ray was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather.Survivors include his mother, Mary A. Guptill of Chiefland; his loving wife of 36 years, Deborah L. Ward of Hilliard; sons, Daniel Ward of Hilliard and Samuel Ward of Jakarta, Indonesia; daughters, Rebekah (David) Borges of Hilliard and Sarah (Arthur) Pipes of Chiefland; grandchildren, Blake Ward, Alice Jane Borges, Cooper Ward, Eleanor Ward and Adelaide Borges.The service and interment was led by Pastor Curtis Harrington Saturday, Oct. 5 at Buford Grove Baptist Church in Hilliard.Arrangements were by Callahan Funeral Home. Published in Chiefland Citizen on Oct. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Chiefland Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close