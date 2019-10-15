Ray Howard Ward, 56, of Hilliard, went home to be with the Lord Oct. 2, 2019.
He was born March 2, 1963 in Washington, D.C. He grew up in St. Petersburg from 1966-1978 and moved to Chiefland where he graduated from Chiefland High School in 1981. He moved to Jacksonville in 1987 to attend Trinity Baptist College for a pastoral degree and later became an ordained minister. He was a member of Buford Grove Baptist Church of Hilliard.
Ray was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include his mother, Mary A. Guptill of Chiefland; his loving wife of 36 years, Deborah L. Ward of Hilliard; sons, Daniel Ward of Hilliard and Samuel Ward of Jakarta, Indonesia; daughters, Rebekah (David) Borges of Hilliard and Sarah (Arthur) Pipes of Chiefland; grandchildren, Blake Ward, Alice Jane Borges, Cooper Ward, Eleanor Ward and Adelaide Borges.
The service and interment was led by Pastor Curtis Harrington Saturday, Oct. 5 at Buford Grove Baptist Church in Hilliard.
Arrangements were by Callahan Funeral Home.
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Oct. 17, 2019