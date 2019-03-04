Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Marie Burdick. View Sign

Regina Marie Burdick went home to the Lord on March 2, 2019 at Ayers Nursing Home, where she resided for the last 10 years.

She was born July 28, 1921 in Newburgh, N.Y. and moved to Florida 1974.

She loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was a member at Lighthouse Word Church. She loved New Smyrna Beach and nature.

She raised four children, two daughters, Maureen Burdick and Marisa Sessions and two sons, Mike and Richard Burdick (deceased). She also had nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

No services will be held.



