Rhonda R. Paxton, 56, a longtime resident of Chiefland passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at The Tri Counties Hospice Care Center in Chiefland with her loving companion at her side.
Born in Victoria, Texas, she then moved to Chiefland. She was an assistant manager at the Hardee's restaurant in Old Town for five years. Her hobbies were gambling and fishing.
Rhonda is survived by her companion of 14 years, Leroy Hammonds; her two sons, Jeremy Paxton and Joseph Paxton; two daughters, Jessica Davidson and Jennifer Paxton; brother, James Hendrix; two sisters, Beverly Beckham and Janice Leonardo; niece, Mylonia Viaggo; best friend, Stephanie Johnson and seven grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Rhonda is under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777.
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Mar. 19, 2020