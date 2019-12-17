Rhonda Sue Thompson, 62, was called to be with the Lord Dec. 12, 2019, peacefully at home in Chiefland.
She was born Dec. 7, 1957 in St. Louis, Mo. and made a home for many years in Port Richey before retiring to Chiefland.
She is survived by her husband, William Thompson; daughters, Amy Torres, Paula Mellody and Samantha Thompson; siblings, Shirley (Tom) Shelton and Johnny Bledsoe and many nieces and nephews.
She also leaves behind six beloved grandchildren who were her joy.
She is greeted in Heaven by father, Mirel J Bledsoe; mother, Ethel G. Scowden; brother, Gary Bledsoe and many other loved ones.
Family, friends and others whose lives Rhonda has touched are invited to the Knauff Funeral Home at 715 West Park Ave., Chiefland at 2 p.m. for gathering and 3 p.m. service Thursday, Dec. 19.
Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777. Please sign the online guest book at: knaufffuneralhomes.com
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Dec. 19, 2019