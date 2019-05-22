Robert Lee Thompson Sr., 87, passed away at home in Chiefland Monday, May 13, 2019.
He was born Nov. 21, 1931 in Chiefland, the second oldest of nine children: Rosa Lee McBride (deceased), Matthew (deceased), John (deceased), Mary Locke, John Wesley "JW", James "Joseph", Roosevelt Thomas "S" and Michael. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Hio Thompson and Pearlie (Norris) Thompson.
Robert will be missed by his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, Marie Thompson (Joyce) and 13 children: Gwendolyn, Robert II and Cynthia (twins deceased), Patricia, Ruth, Roberta, Randal, Earlene, Hurthessia, Cedric, Lisa, Robert III and Edward.
The Celebration of Life was held Saturday, May 18 at 11a.m. at St. John MBC, 11030 NW 30th Ave. Chiefland. Interment followed in Adamsville Cemetery.
Services were under the care of Carnegie Funeral Home(217 SE 4th Ave.Chiefland, Florida. (352) 493-1857
Published in Chiefland Citizen on May 23, 2019