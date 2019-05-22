Robert Lee Thompson Sr. (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family. May you be comforted In..."
    - Burney
  • "My prayers are with you,may God be with you."
    - Doris H. Jones
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. May God be your refuge and..."
    - Sharon
  • "Praying for the family that you will find comfort during..."
    - Patsy McHenry-Mongo
  • "Family give thanks unto the LORD for he is good and his..."
    - joshua family
Service Information
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL
32626
(352)-493-1857
Wake
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John MBC
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John MBC, 11030 NW 30th Ave. Chiefland
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert Lee Thompson Sr., 87, passed away at home in Chiefland Monday, May 13, 2019.
He was born Nov. 21, 1931 in Chiefland, the second oldest of nine children: Rosa Lee McBride (deceased), Matthew (deceased), John (deceased), Mary Locke, John Wesley "JW", James "Joseph", Roosevelt Thomas "S" and Michael. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Hio Thompson and Pearlie (Norris) Thompson.
Robert will be missed by his loving and devoted wife of 67 years, Marie Thompson (Joyce) and 13 children: Gwendolyn, Robert II and Cynthia (twins deceased), Patricia, Ruth, Roberta, Randal, Earlene, Hurthessia, Cedric, Lisa, Robert III and Edward.
The Celebration of Life was held Saturday, May 18 at 11a.m. at St. John MBC, 11030 NW 30th Ave. Chiefland. Interment followed in Adamsville Cemetery.
Services were under the care of Carnegie Funeral Home(217 SE 4th Ave.Chiefland, Florida. (352) 493-1857
Published in Chiefland Citizen on May 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.