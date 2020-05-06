Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Ray Mann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Ray Mann, 72, of Chiefland passed away April 13, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Robert was born to the late Ida Mann Schlisman and Fred Mann Aug. 16, 1947. He was the oldest of four children.

After graduating high school in 1966 he was drafted into the Army in 1969 and honorably discharged in 1971. He went on to graduate from the Colorado School of Mines in 1976 with a bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering. Immediately following college he was offered a job with Chevron. He was married in 1980 to Linda Mann and had three children.

Robert worked for Chevron for 24 years, during which time, through his work, he and his family were extremely fortunate to be able to live and travel to many third world countries, such as well as Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and more.

Robert, above all, loved his family. He was known for being a very intellectual person and loved a good conversation. He had a passion for Corvettes, motorcycles and music. He loved keeping busy and learning new things. He will be greatly missed!

He is survived by his wife of 39 years Linda Mann; his children, Erin Pforr, Robert Mann II, and Leigh Penny; his five grandchildren and his three brothers William Mann, Peter Mann, and Paul Mann. Robert Ray Mann, 72, of Chiefland passed away April 13, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.Robert was born to the late Ida Mann Schlisman and Fred Mann Aug. 16, 1947. He was the oldest of four children.After graduating high school in 1966 he was drafted into the Army in 1969 and honorably discharged in 1971. He went on to graduate from the Colorado School of Mines in 1976 with a bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering. Immediately following college he was offered a job with Chevron. He was married in 1980 to Linda Mann and had three children.Robert worked for Chevron for 24 years, during which time, through his work, he and his family were extremely fortunate to be able to live and travel to many third world countries, such as well as Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and more.Robert, above all, loved his family. He was known for being a very intellectual person and loved a good conversation. He had a passion for Corvettes, motorcycles and music. He loved keeping busy and learning new things. He will be greatly missed!He is survived by his wife of 39 years Linda Mann; his children, Erin Pforr, Robert Mann II, and Leigh Penny; his five grandchildren and his three brothers William Mann, Peter Mann, and Paul Mann. Published in Chiefland Citizen on May 7, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Chiefland Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close