Roger Edmund "Bunky" Lavoie, 78, a native of Winter Haven died March 25, 2019 at his home.

A 1963 graduate of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Advertising and a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, Roger was a man of many talents. At UF, he was the editor of the 1961 yearbook (The Seminole) and within months of graduation, a writer for the acclaimed J. Walter Thompson Advertising agency in New York City – a man behind their cartoon characters. Always an avocation was the strumming and songwriting. This calling led Roger to the Greenwich Village Scene alongside the likes of Bob Dylan, Joan Baez and Emmylou Harris. The music business eventually drew him to Nashville, Tenn. where he wrote a song for Reba McIntyre --a gold record: "Til It Snows In Mexico." Another for Mark Chesnutt: "It Wouldn't Hurt to Have Wings." He wrote for the wildly popular Miley Cyrus: "Obsessed." – a few of the highlights of that chapter in his colorful life.

Roger was a licensed contractor and owner of LaVoie Design and Construction Company. With his unique vision he was instrumental in creating buildings throughout the United States and Caribbean Islands with his brother Blake. Later, he decorated heritage homes in Cedar Key and assisted friends in building their dream cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

When Roger left this world he was into creating a novel peopled with this signature clever caricatures and characters. His talent will live forever through his work. Friends are working to bring that last novel to fruition.

He is survived by his brothers, Kent LaVoie of Ft. Myers, Blake Longacre of Clearwater; daughters, Christie LaVoie of Cedar Key, Mary Margaret LaVoie of Manchester, Tenn., Annie (Josh) Parrish, Jodee (Dillard) LaVoie-Woodall and four grandchildren, Emilie and Anna LaVoie-Ingram, Parker and Lily Parrish and his former wife, Susan Hamilton LaVoie of Nashville, Tenn. and the Community of River Bend RV Park where he enjoyed creating "tiny homes" for the residents and their guests. Talent lives beyond the mortal man.

A Celebration of Roger LaVoie's Life will be held at the Suwannee River Bend RV Park , US Hwy 19, April 20 from 2-5 p.m. Published in Chiefland Citizen on Apr. 4, 2019

