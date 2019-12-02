Ronald "Ronnie" E. Smith, 77, of Gainesville, formerly of Norway, Maine went to be with the Lord Friday Nov. 15, 2019.
He was born Sept. 2, 1942 in Lewiston, Maine to Ira and Marion Smith.
Ronnie joined the U.S. Army in 1969 for six years, did two tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star. He retired from University of Florida after 30 years. He loved bowling, was an avid Gator Fan and loved working the Gator games.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shanna Babb Smith; sons, Randall Smith, Andrew Smith; sisters, Roberta Vrana of St. Petersburg, Iris (Everett) Parlin of Norway, Maine, many nieces and nephews, along with his beloved Bichon/Cocker, Wilbur.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Florence and brother, David.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday Dec. 5, 2019 at Parkview Baptist Church 3403 NW 13th St., Gainesville, FL. 32606, where they were married 49 years ago.
For those who wish, contributions may be made to Parkview Baptist Church, The Gainesville Humane Society, or the Alachua County Animal Shelter.
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 South Main ST. Gainesville, FL.
(352) 376-5361 www.milamfh.com
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Dec. 5, 2019