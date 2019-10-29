Ruth Carroll (1922 - 2019)
Obituary
Ruth Carroll, 97, of Chiefland, formerly of Crestline, Ohio passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at her home after a long illness.
Ruth was born in Carter County, Ky. May 15, 1922 to the late Ambrose and Virginia (Rucker) Branham. She married Rollen J. Carroll in 1938 to 1996 (his death) and re-married Lamar Burnette in 1998.
Ruth was a homemaker and retired assembly line worker at Geauga Plastics for 25 years. She enjoyed gospel music and loved to have yard sales and flea markets. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her husband Lamar Burnette; she is survived by her children, Elwood (Brenda ) Carroll, of Webster; Jenny (Sam) Goble of Newberry; Gene Carroll of Trenton,; Charles (Barbara) Carroll, Kenny Carroll and Carl (Lori) Carroll all of Crestline, Ohio; Eula (Kevin) Mandeville of Tampa; 28 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rollen Carroll; daughter, Rosie Carroll; granddaughter, Angie Carrol; siblings, Elizabeth Cook, Andy Branham, Hazel Branham, Polly Phillips, James Branham, Emma Patterson, Webber Branham and Mary Briner.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Chiefland with Pastor Travis Hudson officiating. Burial followed the service at the Chiefland Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777, 715 W. Park Ave. Chiefland, FL 32626. You may visit www.knaufffuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Oct. 31, 2019
