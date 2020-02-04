Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Seena (Perryman) Ruth. View Sign Service Information Rick Gooding Funeral Home 1301 N. Young Blvd. Chiefland , FL 32626 Visitation 10:00 AM Trenton Church of Christ 502 NE 7th St Trenton , FL View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Trenton Church of Christ 502 NE 7th St Trenton , FL View Map Burial Following Services Pine Grove Baptist Church 16655 NW CR-239 Trenton , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary



She was April 27, 1940 to OT and Lettie Perryman, also of Trenton. Her husband, Thomas Ruth preceded her in death in 1974. She died from complications due to Alzheimer.

Seena retired from Southern Bell after 30 years of service. She was a member of Trenton Church of Christ. She loved to travel, visit with friends and play with her grandchildren who all called her Nina Seena.

Family was the most important part of her life and she loved all of them very much. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Friends were always welcome in her home and she never missed an event that her children or grandchildren participated in. She loved the Florida Gators and she enjoyed watching and going to the games. Seena died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family.

She is survived by three children, Lea Ruth (Michael) Knezevich, Edwin (Carol Burr) Ruth and Libbi (Neil Thorsby) Patterson; six grandchildren, Zachary Knezevich, Anna Patterson (Jeremy) King, Daniel Patterson, Collin Ruth, Thomas Ruth and Joshua Ruth and two great-grandchildren, Emersyn and Keaton King.

She is survived in death by sisters, Elizabeth Watson and Rachel Griffin.

Funeral services will be held at Trenton Church of Christ, 502 NE 7th St, Trenton Saturday, Feb. 8 at 11a.m. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the burial will be at Pine Grove Baptist Church (16655 NW CR-239, Trenton, FL) immediately following services. The family asks for donations in lieu of flowers to be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Hospice.

Arrangements are under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050 and Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400. Please sign the online guest book at







Seena Perryman Ruth, 79, along time resident of Trenton, died Feb. 1, 2020.She was April 27, 1940 to OT and Lettie Perryman, also of Trenton. Her husband, Thomas Ruth preceded her in death in 1974. She died from complications due to Alzheimer.Seena retired from Southern Bell after 30 years of service. She was a member of Trenton Church of Christ. She loved to travel, visit with friends and play with her grandchildren who all called her Nina Seena.Family was the most important part of her life and she loved all of them very much. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Friends were always welcome in her home and she never missed an event that her children or grandchildren participated in. She loved the Florida Gators and she enjoyed watching and going to the games. Seena died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family.She is survived by three children, Lea Ruth (Michael) Knezevich, Edwin (Carol Burr) Ruth and Libbi (Neil Thorsby) Patterson; six grandchildren, Zachary Knezevich, Anna Patterson (Jeremy) King, Daniel Patterson, Collin Ruth, Thomas Ruth and Joshua Ruth and two great-grandchildren, Emersyn and Keaton King.She is survived in death by sisters, Elizabeth Watson and Rachel Griffin.Funeral services will be held at Trenton Church of Christ, 502 NE 7th St, Trenton Saturday, Feb. 8 at 11a.m. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the burial will be at Pine Grove Baptist Church (16655 NW CR-239, Trenton, FL) immediately following services. The family asks for donations in lieu of flowers to be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Hospice.Arrangements are under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050 and Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com Published in Chiefland Citizen on Feb. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Chiefland Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close