Sharon Elaine Schrader, 56, of Chiefland passed away Feb. 18, 2020.
She was born Sept. 6, 1963 in St. Petersburg, but had lived in the Chiefland area for the past 18 years. She had worked for several years with customer service at the Walmart in Chiefland and was an Area Coordinator for the local Girl Scout's Council.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Martin Schrader; her son. Matthew Schrader; her daughters. Kristine Schrader (Zach) Dillon and Samantha Schrader; her mother, Eleanor Rouse; her sisters, Eleanor Rouse Bates and Brenda Hodge; three grandchildren and other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her father Lewis Rouse Sr. and her brother Lewis "Louie" Rouse Jr.
Funeral services for Mrs. Schrader will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland 352-493-0050 and Cross City, 352-498-5400. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Feb. 27, 2020