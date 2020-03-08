Stephen Larry Bingaman, 78, of Chiefland passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Tri Counties Hospice Care Center in Chiefland.
He was born in Mount Orab, Ohio to Robert and Blanche Bingaman. He worked for Florida Carpenters Union 115. He was a member of the AMVETS Post 42 Riders, American Legion 383 Riders, Suwannee River Moose Lodge 325 and Fraternal Order Eagles Fanning Springs
He is survived by his children, Randall (Donna) Bingaman, Sharma (Ray) Combs, Lisa (Paul) Bingaman, Stephen (Becky) Bingaman Jr.; sisters, Sharyl Vance and Ramona Simpson; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Lee Bingaman and David Lee Bingaman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, (352)493-4777, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Mar. 12, 2020