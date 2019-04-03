Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Charles Dean. View Sign

Steven Charles Dean passed away at his home in Gilchrist County Friday, March 29, 2019.

He was born Sept. 25, 1955 in Gainesville and grew up in Chiefland. He was the son of Hardy R. Dean and Gladys Cooper Dean.

He is survived by his wife, Renee Carlton Dean; three daughters, Tennielle Dean Law, Sabrina Carlton, Kristen Schilling; five grandchildren: Austin Miller, Josie Law, Carter Law, Angelique Phillip, Robert Schilling; two brothers, Hardy Dean Jr., Verley Dean; two sisters, Patricia Beddow, Susan Bowden and 10 nephews and nieces.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

In 1973 Steven began his career in law enforcement with the Chiefland Police Department as an auxiliary officer. He worked for the Gainesville Police Department from 1982 until his retirement in 2002. Between 2005 and 2013 he worked for the Department of Corrections.

Steven was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints High Springs Branch. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 5 at 2:00 p.m. at the High Springs Chapel. Steven's favorite color was blue. Please wear blue in his honor.

Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home of Chiefland, FL. (352)493-4777.

