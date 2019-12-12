Susan Thompson, 66, of Chiefland passed away following a brief illness Dec. 4, 2019.
She was born in Knoxville, Tenn. and lived in Chiefland before moving to Old Town.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Susan leaves behind her children, George Ney Jr., Martha Thompson, Jennifer Antis, Nicholas Ney and Sandra Ney.
A memorial service was held Dec. 11 at Bible Ministries in Fanning Springs with Jason Wetherington officiating.
Arrangements were under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES Newberry, FL. www.milamfh.com
Published in Chiefland Citizen on Dec. 19, 2019