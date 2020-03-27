Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Tataru. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Teresa Tataru, 67, of Cedar Key, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. In her final days, she was surrounded by family and friends.

Teresa was born in Sept. 12, 1952 in Marion, Ohio. She moved to Cedar Key in 1998 where she enjoyed island life with her husband and pursued her work as an artist. Teresa spent her time creating pottery, working at Island Arts, being a member of the Spiced Girls and hanging out with her grandchildren by having sleepovers, going to the pool and enjoying wing night.

She will be missed by her husband, Terry Tataru; two children, Amber (Kelley) Ryan and Aaron (Jessica) Sloan; grandchildren, Tyler Sloan, Trevor Ryan, Kent Sloan, Macy Ryan, Tristan Sloan, Kayley Sloan, Claire Ryan and Brock Sloan; sisters, Christine Satta and Jeanne Thomas; nieces and many loving friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Tim Satta.

Teresa will be honored with a Celebration of Life at a later date.

