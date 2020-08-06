Thomas F. Philman, 71, of Bell passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at NFRMC in Gainesville.
Tommy was born to parents, Johnnie J. and Synthie Sanchez Philman in Bell April 23, 1949 and was a lifelong resident. He worked in the pest control industry. He was an active member of Bell Baptist Church; an avid cattleman, fisherman and hunter. He was also the timekeeper for the Bell High School football games.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Carmichael Philman; his sons, Danny (Deanna) Robertson of Murphy, N.C. and Mitchell (Lisa) Philman of Bell; his sisters, Pauline Sauls, Maxine Cumming, Imogene McLeod, Gwen (Richard) Carmichael, Nell (Rusty) Yelvington, Ann (Bill) Lawson and Mevalee Philman; his brothers, Johnnie Hayward Philman Sr., David Lavon (Silvia) Philman and William "Billy" Prince (Renee) Philman and his grandchildren, Kyle (Courtney) Robertson, Jackson Philman and Anna Philman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ed Philman.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Bell Cemetery with Pastor Derek Lee officiating.
For online condolences, visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com
Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, 426 W. Wade St., Trenton, FL 32693. (352)463-8888