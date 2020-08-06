1/1
Thomas F. Philman
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas F. Philman, 71, of Bell passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at NFRMC in Gainesville.
Tommy was born to parents, Johnnie J. and Synthie Sanchez Philman in Bell April 23, 1949 and was a lifelong resident. He worked in the pest control industry. He was an active member of Bell Baptist Church; an avid cattleman, fisherman and hunter. He was also the timekeeper for the Bell High School football games.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Carmichael Philman; his sons, Danny (Deanna) Robertson of Murphy, N.C. and Mitchell (Lisa) Philman of Bell; his sisters, Pauline Sauls, Maxine Cumming, Imogene McLeod, Gwen (Richard) Carmichael, Nell (Rusty) Yelvington, Ann (Bill) Lawson and Mevalee Philman; his brothers, Johnnie Hayward Philman Sr., David Lavon (Silvia) Philman and William "Billy" Prince (Renee) Philman and his grandchildren, Kyle (Courtney) Robertson, Jackson Philman and Anna Philman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ed Philman.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Bell Cemetery with Pastor Derek Lee officiating.
For online condolences, visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com
Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, 426 W. Wade St., Trenton, FL 32693. (352)463-8888

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chiefland Citizen from Aug. 6 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bell Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Watson Funeral Home - Trenton
426 W Wade St.
Trenton, FL 32693
(352) 463-8888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved