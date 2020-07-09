1/
Thomas R. Auvil
1946 - 2020
Thomas R. Auvil, 74, of Trenton passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Chiefland.
He was born to parents, Albert B. and Tommie Goodbread Auvil April 12, 1946 in Trenton and was a lifelong resident.
He was a Vietnam War Veteran having proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a lineman with Central Florida Electric Co-op for 40 years and was of the Methodist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Millie, Susie and Joy and his brothers, Clarence and George.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia S. Auvil of Trenton; his daughters, Jamie (Ronald) Caldwell of Anthony, and Page (Tony) Miller of Trenton; his son, Jeremy Howell of Old Town; his sister, Francis Munden of Williston; his brothers, Jimmy (Barbara) Auvil of Ocala and Howard Auvil of Williston; his grandchildren, Heather N. Turner, Erin Branson, Payton Richburg, Colby Howell, and Cody Howell and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9 at Cross City Cemetery with Pastor James Howse officiating.
For online condolences, visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.
Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, 426 W. Wade St., Trenton, FL 32693. (352)463-8888.

Published in Chiefland Citizen from Jul. 9 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watson Funeral Home - Trenton
426 W Wade St.
Trenton, FL 32693
(352) 463-8888
