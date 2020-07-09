Thomas R. Auvil, 74, of Trenton passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Haven Hospice in Chiefland.
He was born to parents, Albert B. and Tommie Goodbread Auvil April 12, 1946 in Trenton and was a lifelong resident.
He was a Vietnam War Veteran having proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a lineman with Central Florida Electric Co-op for 40 years and was of the Methodist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Millie, Susie and Joy and his brothers, Clarence and George.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia S. Auvil of Trenton; his daughters, Jamie (Ronald) Caldwell of Anthony, and Page (Tony) Miller of Trenton; his son, Jeremy Howell of Old Town; his sister, Francis Munden of Williston; his brothers, Jimmy (Barbara) Auvil of Ocala and Howard Auvil of Williston; his grandchildren, Heather N. Turner, Erin Branson, Payton Richburg, Colby Howell, and Cody Howell and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9 at Cross City Cemetery with Pastor James Howse officiating.
For online condolences, visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.
