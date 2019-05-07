Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard Raymond Marquis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Willard Raymond Marquis, 98, of Trenton, passed away April 28, 2018 at E.T. York Hospice Care Center.

He was born on Dec. 18, 1920 in Casper, Wyo., to Carroll Dean and Marion Carsley Marquis.

He served in WWII and was stationed in Guam.

He started working for Pan American Airways in 1937, with a short stint in the U.S. Army Air Corps, then back to Pan Am. Some of the stations that he was at were Miami, San Juan, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Barbados, Brazil, Nicaragua, Bangladesh, Turkey and Poland.

After moving back to Florida, he started a farm with son, Gary in north Gilchrist County, raising hogs. In 1985 he was the co-owner of Tri County Rentals and Sales, Inc., of Chiefland.

He and his wife, Marion, moved to Altoona in 2000, and lived at Lakeview Terrace Retirement Community. After she passed in 2016, Willard moved to Trenton to live out his long and exciting life.

Willard and Marion had two sons, Gary J. (Nancy) and Richard W. (Karen) Marquis of Lake City and Alachua; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 73-plus years, Marion Joe Marquis and two brothers, James and Donald Marquis.

Published in Chiefland Citizen on May 9, 2019

