Young "Mack" Poole, 80, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at his home.

He was born in Levyville April 15, 1939 to parents, Mac S. and Lola Jones Poole and was a lifelong resident of Trenton.

He worked for Central Florida Electric Co-op for 41 years; retiring in 2001. Mack enjoyed worshiping the Lord and making all types of brittle to give away to loved ones. He enjoyed gardening and working with his tractor but his passion was helping people with any type of job they needed done. Mack was a very caring and loving man and he never met a stranger, always caring for people. He was a member of Cherry Sink Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his six brothers and sister.

Mack is survived by his wife of eight years, Joan Poole; his children, Raymond Poole, Sherry Poole, Carol Poole, Jennifer (Fredrick) Seyez, Tim (Heather) Adkins, Kevin (Tina) Adkins and Rebecca Byrd; his sister, Pearl Poole of Newberry; 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held April 27 at Trenton Church of Christ with Mr. Everett Heaton officiating. Interment followed at Antioch Cemetery.

For online condolences, please visit

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, 426 W. Wade St., Trenton, FL 32693. (352)463-8888

