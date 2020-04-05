Home

A. Floreine "Flo" (Murphy) Matthews

A. Floreine "Flo" (Murphy) Matthews Obituary
A. Floreine (Flo)
Matthews (nee Murphy),
96, passed away on March 31, 2020. Born on July 29, 1923, in Pueblo, Colo. Flo graduated from the University of Colorado nursing program at St Mary-Corwin Hospital in 1942. She met her husband, Cecil E. Matthews at a Ft. Carson Army Base dance where he was posted during WW II. They married shortly before he was deployed to Europe and settled in Pueblo upon his return. In 1961, Flo and Cecil moved to Colorado Springs where they were active in the First Presbyterian Church and raised their three children, Ken (deceased), Pam and Kathleen. Floreine is survived by daughters, Pamela and Kathleen (Timothy); daughter-in-law, Patricia; grandchildren, Matthew (Poppy), Andrew, Meredith (Greg) and Cecily; great-grandchildren Ned, Emilia, Albert and Annabelle. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Cecil E. Matthews; their son, Kenneth Matthews; and her sister, Charlotte Murphy Johnson. She will laid to rest at Imperial Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pueblo, Colo. Please visit www.OlingerChapelHill.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 5, 2020
